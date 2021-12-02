Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Spacewalking astronauts avoid debris as they repair antenna

By Press Association
December 2 2021, 9.59pm
Astronaut Tom Marshburn replaces a broken antenna (Nasa/AP)

Spacewalking astronauts replaced a broken antenna outside the International Space Station after getting Nasa’s all-clear for orbiting debris.

US astronauts Tom Marshburn and Kayla Barron were supposed to complete the job on Tuesday, but Nasa delayed the spacewalk because of potentially threatening space junk.

Nasa later determined the astronauts were safe to go out, despite a slightly increased risk of a punctured suit from satellite wreckage.

But soon after the spacewalk ended, Mission Control notified the crew that the station would need to move into a slightly lower orbit on Friday to avoid an old US rocket fragment.

Last month, Russia destroyed an old satellite in a missile test, sending pieces everywhere.

Nasa is not saying whether that event was the source of the junk that delayed the spacewalk.

During the first National Space Council meeting under Vice President Kamala Harris this week, top US government officials joined her in condemning Russia’s extensive debris-scattering last month.

More than 1,700 sizeable pieces of the shattered satellite are being tracked, with tens if not hundreds of thousands too small to see.

Ms Barron reported at least 11 small debris strikes to the failed antenna that was removed during the spacewalk, with some of the holes looking old.

The device, up there for more than 20 years, malfunctioned in September.

Mr Marshburn, 61, became the oldest person to conduct a spacewalk.

It was the fourth of his career.

Ms Barron, a 34-year-old space debutante, ventured out on her first.

They flew up on SpaceX last month for a six-month stay.

Two other Americans are aboard the space station, along with two Russians and one German.

