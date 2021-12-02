Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte tips Oliver Skipp to become a top midfielder

By Press Association
December 2 2021, 10.37pm Updated: December 2 2021, 10.43pm
Antonio Conte has tipped Oliver Skipp to reach the top of the game (John Walton/PA)
Antonio Conte has tipped Oliver Skipp to reach the top of the game (John Walton/PA)

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte believes Oliver Skipp has what it takes to become a top midfielder after he starred in a 2-0 win over Brentford.

The 21-year-old put in a dominant display in midfield as Spurs won through Sergi Canos’ own goal and Son Heung-min’s second-half strike to move within touching distance of the top four.

Skipp, who came through the club’s academy system and is an England Under-21 international, has impressed Conte, who says he can take him to the top.

Tottenham Hotspur v Brentford – Premier League – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Oliver Skipp (right) helped Tottenham earn a comfortable 2-0 win over Brentford (John Walton/PA)

“This player is very young. He has a lot of space for improvement. He played with great intensity, great passion, great heart, with soul. It was important.

“He doesn’t care if he’s only 21 years old. Today he played well. I think I can improve him a lot in possession and technically. We’re talking about an important prospect. We’re very happy for him.

“For sure and he has to improve with the ball, no? In possession. This player, without the ball, he works very very hard.

“For sure, the part he has to improve is on the ball but in one month I have seen a lot of improvement about Skippy. He’s a player who wants to improve.

“The present and future depends on him. If he wants to become a top midfielder he could. But he has to continue to work. He has this will and desire to become an important player.”

Conte said that the Spurs job was his biggest challenge, but with two wins and a draw from his three games in charge, things are beginning to look up.

Keeping a clean sheet and playing with a clear structure, it was a good night for Spurs, who are now just two points off the top four with a game in hand.

“Today was a good win. To get three points is not easy against Brentford, I have seen a good team, well organised, very dangerous in set-pieces” Conte said. “But today we showed a great desire to get three points, to win.

“And we fight to win the tackles and we were very, very concentrated. For sure we can improve.

“We have a lot of space for improvement in possession. Without the ball we did very well. We put pressure from the start to the end.

“I want to see this without the ball. We have to continue to work and improve in many aspects.”

Brentford never really looked like getting back into the game and they have now lost five of their last seven Premier League games.

Tottenham Hotspur v Brentford – Premier League – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Brentford manager Thomas Frank admitted his side could ill afford to concede from a set-piece as they did against Spurs (John Walton/PA)

“In many ways I was quite satisfied with the performance, we were brave and tried to create and build on the ball,” boss Thomas Frank said.

“We lacked the final top quality to create a lot of big chances. We were very brave off the ball. We lost to a better team on the day. Despite being brave, if we want to win a game like this then we can never, ever concede a set-piece goal.

“The first goal we need to do better, that is the big moment. The second goal definitely, top quality from Tottenham, but we switch off and don’t track the runner and bang 2-0.

“We will learn from this match, recover quick and then we will be ready for Leeds on Sunday.”