Michael Carrick announces Manchester United exit as caretaker stint ends

By Press Association
December 2 2021, 10.57pm Updated: December 2 2021, 11.03pm
Michael Carrick announced he was leaving Manchester United following the win over Arsenal (Martin Rickett/PA)
Michael Carrick has stepped down as first-team coach and ended his long association with Manchester United after overseeing Thursday’s thrilling victory against Arsenal as caretaker manager.

Signed from Tottenham in 2006, the midfielder won the Champions League two years later and collected five Premier League winners’ medals.

Carrick joined the United coaching staff following his retirement in 2018, working under Jose Mourinho and then Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The 40-year-old stepped in as caretaker boss following the latter’s exit last month, with the 2-0 victory at Villarreal and 1-1 draw at Chelsea followed by a 3-2 win against Arsenal.

Thursday’s Premier League match proved his last with United, who announced he had stepped down as first-team coach ahead of interim manager Ralf Rangnick taking charge.

Carrick said: “My time at this great club will always rank as the best years of my career.

“When I first signed over 15 years ago, I never in my wildest dreams could have imagined winning so many trophies and I will certainly never forget the fantastic memories both as a player and as a member of the coaching team.

Michael Carrick
Michael Carrick won a host of trophies as a Manchester United player (Nick Potts/PA)

“However, after a lot of thought and deliberation, I have decided that now is the right time for me to leave the club.

“I want to place on record my thanks to all of the players and a special mention goes to the backroom staff, working long hours with such a great group of people has been a real pleasure and I have made some long-lasting friendships.

“I am, and will always be, a Manchester United fan and will come to as many matches as possible.

“I would like to wish Ralf, the staff, the players and the fans all the best for the future and I look forward to being in the stands and supporting the boys as a fan.”

Carrick played 464 times for United during his medal-laden playing career with the club.

John Murtough, football director, said: “Michael leaves with the sincerest thanks and best wishes of everyone at Manchester United after 15 years of exceptional service to the club as a player and as a coach.

“While we are sad to see him go, we respect and understand Michael’s decision.

“He will always be known as one of the finest midfielders in the history of Manchester United, and, more recently, as an excellent coach who has worked tirelessly under two managers to help develop the strong squad which Ralf will now take charge of.

“We are grateful for the steady leadership Michael has shown through this period of managerial transition, and, while he is now stepping away from day-to-day involvement, he will always be welcome back as a legend of the club.”