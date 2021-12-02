Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Rory McIlroy shares first-round lead after score of 66 at Hero World Challenge

By Press Association
December 2 2021, 11.06pm
Rory McIlroy recovered from a double-bogey seven on the ninth (Fernando Llano/AP)
Rory McIlroy recovered from a double-bogey seven on the ninth (Fernando Llano/AP)

Rory McIlroy shot a six-under-par 66 to share the first-round lead with Daniel Berger and Abraham Ancer at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.

McIlroy – who had missed an opportunity to clinch victory at the DP World Tour Championship after holding a 54-hole lead – recovered from a double-bogey seven on the ninth to sink two quick birdies followed by an eagle at the 14th to help set the early pace.

Berger could also have seen a better round, starting with four birdies and then an eagle on the par-five 11th, only for bogeys at the next and on the 18th to prove costly for the American.

Abraham Ancer reacts after missing a putt at the PGA Tour Hero World Challenge
Abraham Ancer made his move on the back nine (Fernando Llano/AP)

Ancer made his move after heading into the turn at one under, the Mexican rolling in successive birdies and again from the 15th to put himself in contention in the 20-man invitational tournament.

Justin Thomas dropped two shots at the last and so sits one off the pace, alongside fellow Americans Brooks Koepka and Webb Simpson.

Collin Morikawa, chasing victory for the world number one ranking, shot a 68 to sit in a tie for seventh.

England’s Tyrrell Hatton signed for a three-under 69 and is tied 11th, while Matt Fitzpatrick and Justin Rose sit in a group which includes Jordan Spieth at one under.

McIlroy is expecting more from himself when he gets back out on the Albany course.

“I left quite a few out there,” he said in an interview broadcast on Sky Sports.

“I only played the par-fives in even par, and there are five of them so I didn’t take advantage of those.

“But overall my game is feeling much better, which I am pleased with.

“We are all striving for consistency and trying to bring the best out of ourselves each and every time we tee it up.”

More from The Courier