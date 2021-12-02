Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Mikel Arteta feels Arsenal let Manchester United off the hook at Old Trafford

By Press Association
December 2 2021, 11.33pm
Mikel Arteta felt Arsenal paid the price for making errors against Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)
Mikel Arteta felt Arsenal paid the price for making errors against Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)

Mikel Arteta felt Arsenal let Manchester United off the hook after the Gunners were defeated 3-2 at Old Trafford on Thursday.

Arteta’s side missed the chance to go fourth in the Premier League after surrendering a lead and then losing to a Cristiano Ronaldo penalty after pegging the score back to 2-2.

Arsenal boss Arteta felt the visitors had been the better side for long spells but then paid the price for some mistakes.

Cristiano Ronaldo netted United's winner at Old Trafford
Cristiano Ronaldo netted United’s winner at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)

Arteta said: “We scored the first and after that we had perfect control of the game but we started to give some very simple balls away in very dangerous areas.

“We gave them so much space, they gained some momentum and we had some difficulties there. We conceded the goal.

“We started the second half well and had total control but then conceded again. We dominated again and scored the second one but after that we need to have the maturity to go on and score the third one. We didn’t manage it and they scored again.

“But being realistic, conceding three goals at Old Trafford makes it very difficult to get something from the game.”

Arsenal's first goal caused plenty of confusion among the United players, who thought David De Gea had been fouled
Arsenal’s first goal caused plenty of confusion among the United players, who thought David De Gea had been fouled (Martin Rickett/PA)

Arsenal took the lead in bizarre circumstances in the 13th minute when Emile Smith Rowe fired past a prone David De Gea.

The United goalkeeper thought he had been fouled and his team-mates expected play to stop but it transpired he had been felled by his own team-mate Fred. The goal was allowed to stand after review by VAR.

“It was a very quick action,” Arteta said. “We did not know what to expect. They allowed the goal but I haven’t seen the images again.”

United equalised through Bruno Fernandes and then took the lead with Ronaldo’s first of the night. Martin Odegaard levelled for Arsenal but then conceded the penalty that allowed Ronaldo to win the game.

Asked about that decision, Arteta said: “The VAR checked it and hopefully it was the right decision.”

More from The Courier