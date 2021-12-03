Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Memphis Grizzlies set NBA record with 73-point win over Oklahoma City Thunder

By Press Association
December 3 2021, 6.17am
The Memphis Grizzlies broke the league record for a margin of victory as they defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder by 73 points on Thursday (Brandon Dill/AP)
The Memphis Grizzlies broke the league record for a margin of victory as they defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder by 73 points on Thursday (Brandon Dill/AP)

The Memphis Grizzlies broke the league record for a margin of victory as they defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder by 73 points on Thursday.

Nine of the 12 players used by the home side, who were without their talented guard Ja Morant due to injury, reached double figures in scoring including Jaren Jackson who nabbed the most with 27.

The Grizzlies led 72-36 at half-time and continued to pile on the points after the break to finish 152-79 victors, marking a much greater margin of victory than the previous record of 68 points set by the Cleveland Cavaliers in their 148-80 destruction of the Miami Heat in December 1991.

The Thunder will next face the Detroit Pistons, who lost 114-103 against the Western Conference-leading Phoenix Suns.

Bench players Cam Johnson and Cameron Payne each had 19 points as the Suns set a franchise record of 18 straight wins, despite the absence of Phoenix’s leading scorer Devin Booker for the first time this season.

The Chicago Bulls closed out a tight 119-115 victory over the New York Knicks, the Toronto Raptors made the most of Giannis Antetokounmpo being off the court with an injury to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 97-93 and the San Antonio Spurs easily accounted for the Portland Trail Blazers 114-83.

