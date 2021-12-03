Dallas respond to losing run and see off New Orleans By Press Association December 3 2021, 7.53am Tony Pollard starred for the Dallas Cowboys (Brett Duke/AP) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up NFC East leaders the Dallas Cowboys bounced back from a two-game losing run with a 27-17 victory over the New Orleans Saints. Without head coach Mike McCarthy following a positive Covid-19 test, the Cowboys put a close game to bed in the third quarter with Tony Pollard’s 58-yard touchdown run. That’s a #DallasCowboys win! #DALvsNO | @WinStarWorld pic.twitter.com/ouuU4cc2Rz— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) December 3, 2021 The Cowboys managed four interceptions in a single game for the first time since 2010 in an impressive defensive display. The Saints’ losing streak now stands at five straight games, while Dallas improve to 8-4. More from The Courier New Orleans Saints suffer fourth straight loss as Buffalo Bills roll to victory Tom Brady intercepted twice as Washington stun Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cleveland Browns beat Cincinnati Bengals in first game without Odell Beckham Jr Buffalo Bills defeat Miami Dolphins to retain control of AFC East division