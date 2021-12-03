Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Virgin Media TV services restored after power outage

By Press Association
December 3 2021, 11.03am
Virgin Media says its TV services have now been fully restored (PA)
Virgin Media says its TV services have now been fully restored (PA)

Virgin Media has confirmed its TV services have returned to normal after a power outage took some channels offline for many customers.

The company said in an update on Friday morning that customers “should now be able to use their TV services as usual”.

Problems with Virgin services had first been reported at around 11am on Thursday, with thousands of customers being unable to access some TV channels, according to service status tracking site DownDetector, and some also reporting broadband issues.

By Thursday evening the company said many channels were back but some still needed to be restored.

In a statement released on Friday morning, the firm said its engineers had worked through the day and evening to fully restore its range of channels to users.

A Virgin Media spokesperson said: “We sincerely apologise for the issues with our TV service yesterday.

“Customers can now use their TV services as usual.

“This was caused by a major power issue and our engineers worked flat-out throughout the day to get things back up and running.

“Our main channels were restored by late afternoon with other channels restored throughout the evening.”

