Home News UK & World

Pakistani mob kills Sri Lankan over alleged blasphemy

By Press Association
December 3 2021, 1.01pm
Police officers stand guard at the site where a Sri Lankan citizen lynched by Muslim mob outside a factory in Sialkot, Pakistan, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. A Muslim mob attacked a sports equipment factory in Pakistan’s eastern Punjab province on Friday, killing a Sri Lankan over allegations of blasphemy, police said. (AP Photo/Shahid Akram)
Police officers stand guard at the site where a Sri Lankan citizen lynched by Muslim mob outside a factory in Sialkot, Pakistan, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. A Muslim mob attacked a sports equipment factory in Pakistan's eastern Punjab province on Friday, killing a Sri Lankan over allegations of blasphemy, police said. (AP Photo/Shahid Akram)

A mob have attacked a sports equipment factory in Pakistan’s eastern Punjab province, killing a Sri Lankan man and burning his body publicly over allegations of blasphemy, police said.

Armagan Gondal, a police chief in Sialkot district, said Muslim factory workers had accused the victim of desecrating posters bearing the name of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad.

Initial information showed Priyantha Diyawadana was lynched inside the factory, Mr Gondal said.

Videos circulating on social media showed a mob dragging the man’s heavily bruised body out to the street, where they burned it in the presence of hundreds of demonstrators who cheered the killers.

Pakistan Sri Lanka
The scene of the lynching (Shahid Akram/AP)

However Mr Gondal’s district superior, Omar Saeed Malik, said police were still trying to determine what prompted the mob to kill the Sri Lankan, whose body was sent to hospital for a post-mortem.

Mob attacks on people accused of blasphemy are common in the Islamic nation, although attacks on foreigners are rare.

Blasphemy carries the death penalty in Pakistan. International and domestic rights groups say accusations of blasphemy have often been used to intimidate religious minorities and settle personal scores.

Punjab’s chief minister Usman Buzdar said he had ordered an investigation into the killing in Sialkot.

The Pakistani prime minister’s special adviser on religious affairs and religious harmony, Maulana Tahir Ashrafi, condemned the killing in a statement, and promised a stern punishment for those who killed the Sri Lankan.

Pakistan Sri Lanka
Police stand guard outside the mortuary (Shahid Akram/AP)

The attack came less than a week after a mob burned a police station and four police posts in north-west Pakistan after officers refused to hand over a mentally unstable man accused of desecrating Islam’s holy book, the Koran.

No officers were hurt in the attacks in Charsadda, a district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Pakistan’s government has been under pressure for several decades to change the country’s blasphemy laws, but Islamists have strongly resisted it.

A Punjab governor in Islamabad was shot and killed by his own guard in 2011 after he defended a Christian woman, Aasia Bibi, who was accused of blasphemy.

She was acquitted after spending eight years on death row and left Pakistan for Canada to join her family.

