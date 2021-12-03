Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Judge rules teenager, 16, who stabbed father-of-four to death can be named

By Press Association
December 3 2021, 1.11pm
James Gibbons, who stabbed to death
A teenage boy who stabbed a father-of-four to death on the day of his twin daughters’ second birthday party can now be named after a ruling by a High Court judge.

Joshuah Sparks, 16, stabbed James Gibbons four times after the 34-year-old challenged a group of youths who were harassing a homeless man, Chelmsford Crown Court heard.

The boy claimed it was self-defence but was found guilty of murder following an earlier trial.

Although Sparks was entitled to automatic anonymity, Mr Justice Charles Bourne, sitting at Chelmsford, ruled at his sentencing hearing on Friday he could be named.

Mr Gibbons was yards from his home in Iris Mews in Laindon, Essex, when he was knifed to death on May 2.

The sentencing hearing continues.

