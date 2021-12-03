Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

William records audio walking tour for Apple

By Press Association
December 3 2021, 1.37pm
The Duke of Cambridge has recorded an audio walking tour around the Queen's Sandringham estate to encourage the public to get active for their mental health
The Duke of Cambridge has recorded an audio walking tour around the Queen’s Sandringham estate to encourage the public to get active for their mental health (Toby Melville/PA)

The Duke of Cambridge has followed in the footsteps of Dolly Parton and Naomi Campbell and recorded an audio walking tour to encourage the public to get active for their mental health.

William strolled around the Queen’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk, sharing personal stories and music as part of the Time To Walk series featured on the Apple watch, for the technology company’s Fitness+ subscribers.

Listeners are able to immerse themselves in walks featured in the series, hearing the footsteps of the narrator and the sounds around them as they take the audience on a journey through locations important to them.

William with volunteers from Shout, which will receive a donation from Apple (Shout/PA)

During the recording, made in the spring, the duke talks about the importance of keeping mentally fit, reflects on a light-hearted moment when he was drawn out of his comfort zone, the value of listening as a way to empower others, and an experience that led him to prioritise mental health.

His walk takes him from the Queen’s residence, Sandringham House, past St Mary Magdalene Church – where the royal family attend the Christmas Day service – and ends at his nearby home of Anmer Hall.

William has also picked three of his favourite songs and explains why they are important to him.

Jay Blahnik, Apple’s vice president of fitness technologies, said when Time To Walk was launched in January: “Walking is the most popular physical activity in the world, and one of the healthiest things we can do for our bodies.

“A walk can often be more than just exercise – it can help clear the mind, solve a problem, or welcome a new perspective.”

William and Kate walk to St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham – part of the route the duke took for his Apple audio recording (Joe Giddens/PA)

The duke had listened to Time To Walk before taking part and was impressed by the aim of the series to help listeners support their wellbeing by encouraging them to get active, as it chimes with his own campaigns to promote the mental health of the nation, especially emergency services workers.

William has chosen three charities, offering support for those in crisis or emotional turmoil, to each receive a five-figure donation from Apple in light of Christmas being a challenging period for many and the positive impact walking has on mental health.

The organisations are Shout, the text helpline service developed by William’s Royal Foundation, Crisis Text Line, which provides a similar service but globally, and the Australian charity Lifeline, which provides crisis support for people in emotional distress.

– Apple will stream three special audio airings of the Time To Walk episode featuring William free of charge on Apple Music 1, the global radio station on Apple Music, on Monday.

