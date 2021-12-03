Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saul Niguez could be used as a wing-back, says Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel

By Press Association
December 3 2021, 2.37pm
Midfielder Saul Niguez, pictured, could become a makeshift left wing-back for Chelsea (Mike Egerton/PA)
Thomas Tuchel will continue to consider Saul Niguez as an option at left wing-back.

Saul has struggled to settle into the Premier League rhythm and was replaced at half-time for the second time in his Chelsea spell in Wednesday’s 2-1 win at Watford.

The Atletico Madrid loanee could however find opportunities to feature more forthcoming should boss Tuchel follow through with tentative plans to deploy him at wing-back.

Marcos Alonso is Chelsea’s sole fit left wing-back specialist in the wake of Ben Chilwell’s knee injury, leaving Tuchel searching for cover – and Saul coming into view.

“Saul is still adapting and he had an early yellow card at Watford and was a bit shy to play all-in, in duels,” said Tuchel.

“For that we lacked a bit of physicality because he did not want to risk a red card.

“I think that he could play in a wing-back role for us. Even if we play in a dominant game, an offensive game because he is very strong in arriving in the opponents’ box.

“He’s very strong in finishing, he has good timing to arrive at the far post for the header.

“He sometimes does this in training which is why we think he could be a good fit and, maybe in the next games, we have to try because Chilly is out long-term and a lot of games are coming and we maybe cannot put every game on Marcos’ shoulders.”

