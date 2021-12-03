Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cat-lover ‘utterly relieved’ to be reunited with pet after five years

By Press Association
December 3 2021, 7.51pm
Zeke was handed in as a stray (David Blane/PA)
Zeke was handed in as a stray (David Blane/PA)

A cat-lover said it was “an utter relief” to be reunited with his missing pet, thanks to microchip technology, after five years.

David Blane, from north London, had lost all hope of seeing his cat Zeke again, and was “in a total state of shock” to hear he had been handed in as a stray 30 miles away in Stevenage, Hertfordshire.

“I had resigned myself to the fact that I would never get him back, so to get that call out of the blue was utterly amazing,” Mr Blane said.

“You don’t expect to hear that your cat has been found safe and well five years after he has gone missing.

Zeke and David Blane
David Blane said getting Zeke home was the ‘best Christmas present’ (David Blane/PA)

“It was an utter relief to hear that Zeke was OK.”

Mr Blane, who lives in Haringey, leafleted the neighbourhood when Zeke went missing and registered him on the pet alert service PetLog.

Five years later Zeke was handed in as a stray and scanned for a microchip but vets were unable to reach the seven-year-old Maine Coon cat’s registered owner.

Zeke was then placed with Cats Protection’s north Hertfordshire branch, where co-ordinator Bianca Kubler said: “He was dishevelled and his coat was quite dirty when he arrived but he was a healthy 9kg boy with an insatiable hunger and, despite needing five teeth removed and a good bath, he was in good health.”

“I felt so sad for Zeke as he seemed depressed, we really needed to find his owner if we were to put the spark back into Zeke’s spirit,” Ms Kubler said.

She expanded her search to breeder and lost Maine Coon cat websites.

“We were starting to lose hope by the end of a long weekend of constant searching, but my partner decided to ring the number on the microchip one last time. To our total surprise, a man answered,” she said.

“He was in a total state of shock when we said that we’d found his cat, Zeke.”

Zeke the cat
Zeke had been missing for five years before being found by cat charity rescuers (David Blane/PA)

“It was utterly fantastic to see him again. Words can’t describe that feeling,” Mr Blane said.

“He follows me around and it seems he definitely remembers me. It’s amazing to have my baby boy back. He’s more affectionate than I remember, which is good… previously he could be a bit aloof but now he comes for cuddles and plays a lot more.

“I’d like to thank John and all the volunteers at Cats Protection’s north Herts branch – they do fantastic work and really have made a massive difference to my life by reuniting me with my baby – now giant – boy.

“It’s the best Christmas present I could ever imagine.”

