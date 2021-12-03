Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Novak Djokovic fails to steer Serbia into Davis Cup final as Croatia progress

By Press Association
December 3 2021, 11.23pm
Mate Pavic and Nikola Mektic secured Davis Cup semi-final victory for Croatia (Bernat Armangue/AP)
Novak Djokovic failed to steer Serbia into the Davis Cup final as world number one pair Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic clinched the decisive doubles rubber to seal victory for Croatia in Madrid.

Djokovic had given his side hope of reaching the final after winning the second singles rubber against Marin Cilic 6-4 6-2.

World number 279 Borna Gojo continued his dream Davis Cup week as he came from behind to beat Dusan Lajovic 4-6 6-3 6-2 and get the Croatians off to a flying start.

Djokovic’s win ensured the tie would come down to a battle between the accomplished Croatian duo and Djokovic and partner Filip Krajinovic.

The Croatians came through a tight first set and a break for the favourites early in the second gave Djokovic and Krajinovic a tough task to keep Serbia’s hopes alive.

But ultimately the Croatians’ experience told and their 7-5 6-1 win wrapped up a 2-1 win and a place in Sunday’s final against either Russia or Germany.

Novak Djokovic and team-mate Filip Krajnovic came up short (Bernat Armangue/AP)

It marked a disappointing end to the season for Djokovic, who had missed out on a calendar grand slam at the US Open, and was also dumped out of the ATP Tour finals at the semi-final stage.

But the 34-year-old said he had no regrets about the way his season had ended, and said he would learn from experiences like the “cruel” loss to the Croatians.

Djokovic said: “I gave my best for the national team, there is extra meaning and importance for me, and unfortunately it wasn’t to be this time.

“As much as it hurts me personally and as a team, these are usually the biggest opportunities to get stronger, to grow and to develop as a person and a player.

“One singles win is not enough. This kind of competition is cruel in a way because it requires you to win every single match that you play, or every single set.

“I don’t regret anything in life. I try to draw lessons from tough moments like this.

“As much as it hurts me personally and as a team, these are usually the biggest opportunities to get stronger, to grow and to develop as a person and a player.”

