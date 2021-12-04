Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

City to ‘stand together’ at vigil for Ava White

By Press Association
December 4 2021, 2.47am
Flowers near the scene in Liverpool city centre where 12-year-old Ava White died following an assault (Peter Byrne/PA)
Flowers near the scene in Liverpool city centre where 12-year-old Ava White died following an assault (Peter Byrne/PA)

Liverpool will “stand together” in memory of 12-year-old Ava White as a vigil is held in her memory.

Ava was fatally stabbed in the city centre on Thursday November 25 after a Christmas lights switch-on.

On Saturday, family, friends and others are expected to gather in Church Street, close to where the incident happened, to pay tribute to her.

The vigil, outside the city’s Primark store, will start at 6pm and organisers A&E Entertainment said glow sticks would be handed out to “light up” in memory of the Year 8 Notre Dame Catholic College pupil.

Ava White death
Ava White at aged 10 on a residential trip to North Wales (Trinity RC Primary School/PA)

A statement on the organisation’s Facebook page said: “Tomorrow we will all come together as one, standing up against knife crime and standing strong for the family of a beautiful life lost.

“We stand together as we light Liverpool up for a beautiful little soul Ava White.”

On Friday, Ava’s father, Robert Martin, paid tribute, saying her family has been left “completely devastated and heartbroken”.

In a statement released by Merseyside Police, Mr Martin said: “We would like to say thank you to everybody for their ongoing support during this devastating time.

“Thank you to every one of you for your kind messages and donations.

“As Ava’s family we are completely devastated and heartbroken by what has happened and we ask that you respect our privacy at this time and allow us to grieve as a family.”

Tributes were also paid to Ava at the Merseyside derby match, between Liverpool FC and Everton, on Wednesday.

A minute’s applause was held and a banner with both club badges and the message “No more knives in our city” was held by supporters.

Liverpool player Trent Alexander-Arnold wore a T-shirt reading “RIP Ava White” under his shirt for the game.

Balloons and flowers have been left in Church Street in her memory.

Ava was taken to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital after the attack at about 8.30pm but later died from “catastrophic injuries”, police said.

A 14-year-old boy appeared in court earlier this week charged with her murder.

More from The Courier