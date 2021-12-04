City to ‘stand together’ at vigil for Ava White

An error occurred. Please try again.

Liverpool will “stand together” in memory of 12-year-old Ava White as a vigil is held in her memory.

Ava was fatally stabbed in the city centre on Thursday November 25 after a Christmas lights switch-on.

On Saturday, family, friends and others are expected to gather in Church Street, close to where the incident happened, to pay tribute to her.

The vigil, outside the city’s Primark store, will start at 6pm and organisers A&E Entertainment said glow sticks would be handed out to “light up” in memory of the Year 8 Notre Dame Catholic College pupil.

Ava White at aged 10 on a residential trip to North Wales (Trinity RC Primary School/PA)

A statement on the organisation’s Facebook page said: “Tomorrow we will all come together as one, standing up against knife crime and standing strong for the family of a beautiful life lost.

“We stand together as we light Liverpool up for a beautiful little soul Ava White.”

On Friday, Ava’s father, Robert Martin, paid tribute, saying her family has been left “completely devastated and heartbroken”.

In a statement released by Merseyside Police, Mr Martin said: “We would like to say thank you to everybody for their ongoing support during this devastating time.

“Thank you to every one of you for your kind messages and donations.

“As Ava’s family we are completely devastated and heartbroken by what has happened and we ask that you respect our privacy at this time and allow us to grieve as a family.”

Tributes were also paid to Ava at the Merseyside derby match, between Liverpool FC and Everton, on Wednesday.

A minute’s applause was held and a banner with both club badges and the message “No more knives in our city” was held by supporters.

Liverpool player Trent Alexander-Arnold wore a T-shirt reading “RIP Ava White” under his shirt for the game.

As a city we will stand together on Saturday to remember 12-year-old Ava White. Organiser, Anthony Goudie, talks about why the vigil is so important to Ava's family at this dreadful time, and encourages people to be part of the emotional event on Church Street from 6pm. pic.twitter.com/UTt0Up4YKJ — Liverpool City Council (@lpoolcouncil) December 1, 2021

Balloons and flowers have been left in Church Street in her memory.

Ava was taken to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital after the attack at about 8.30pm but later died from “catastrophic injuries”, police said.

A 14-year-old boy appeared in court earlier this week charged with her murder.