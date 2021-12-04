Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Ajaz Patel takes all 10 wickets for New Zealand in India

By Press Association
December 4 2021, 9.37am
Ajaz Patel celebrates the dismissal of India’s Mohammed Siraj to complete his 10-wicket haul (Rafiq Maqbool/AP)
Ajaz Patel celebrates the dismissal of India’s Mohammed Siraj to complete his 10-wicket haul (Rafiq Maqbool/AP)

Ajaz Patel claimed all 10 wickets as New Zealand bowled out India for 325 on the second day of the second Test in Mumbai.

The left-arm spinner, playing in the city of his birth, became only the third bowler to accomplish the feat in Test cricket after Jim Laker and Anil Kumble as he recorded figures of 10 for 119.

“It is obviously quite a special occasion for me and my family,” Patel said afterwards in an interview broadcast by Sky Sports. “It’s pretty surreal.

“I don’t think you ever believe you can achieve something like this. To be able to do it in my career is pretty special. I’m in very illustrious company.

“I think, by the grace of God, I am very fortunate that the stars have aligned to have an occasion like this in Mumbai. To be born here and then come back to achieve something like this is pretty special.”

Former India spinner Kumble was quick to pay tribute, tweeting: “Welcome to the club #AjazPatel #Perfect10 Well bowled! A special effort to achieve it on Day1 & 2 of a test match”

Patel, 33, bowled 47.5 overs during the innings, more than twice as many as anyone else in the side.

The key wicket was that of opener Mayank Agarwal, who was the seventh man to fall for 150. Axar Patel added 52.

New Zealand’s reply stumbled to 38 for six by the tea interval, Mohammed Siraj taking three for 19.

More from The Courier