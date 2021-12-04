Dentist presents fake arm for vaccine to get Covid pass By Press Association December 4 2021, 10.48am (Owen Humphreys/PA) Already a subcriber? Sign in [[title]] [[subtitle]] Email address Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. [[list_checkbox_text]] [[button_text]] By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration. Registration complete Thank you for registering! A confirmation email has been sent to Back to [[site_name]] More from The Courier FIONA ARMSTRONG: Volunteer vaccinators are boosting morale for medics and mums alike Apology for more long queues at Dundee vaccine centre due to ‘unplanned staff absences’ Black and south Asian Covid death rates ‘higher than for white people’ amid vaccine gap Why were Dundee residents turned away from coronavirus vaccine appointments?