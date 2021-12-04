Five bodies discovered in house outside German capital By Press Association December 4 2021, 2.41pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up German police have found five bodies in a house just outside Berlin. Officers found the bodies in Koenigs Wusterhausen, south-east of the capital, while responding to a call from someone concerned that the house’s residents had not been seen. No further details are immediately available. Police told the dpa news agency that investigators believe the victims were killed, but did not speculate over who might be responsible. More from The Courier Police in Pakistan detain dozens of people over lynching of Sri Lankan Man charged with murder of woman in Stoneycroft house Body found near beach confirmed as missing teenager Bobbi-Anne McLeod Taliban abduct and kill dozens of former officers – rights group