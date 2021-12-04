Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

RNLI takes down its website after reporting ‘suspicious activity’

By Press Association
December 4 2021, 4.47pm Updated: December 4 2021, 5.03pm
(PA)
(PA)

The RNLI has taken down its website as a precautionary measure after the charity said it had experienced “suspicious activity”.

The website has been changed to a landing page reading: “Our website is currently unavailable.”

An RNLI spokesperson told the PA news agency: “The RNLI’s website has been the subject of suspicious activity today, Friday December 3 2021.

“As a precaution, the RNLI has taken the decision to take down its website while investigating the activity. We’re sorry for any inconvenience caused and we’re working to resolve the situation as quickly as possible.”

RNLI website
Screengrab of the RNLI homepage (RNLI)

The RNLI also said it had reported “threatening emails” it had received to the police.

“The RNLI has taken the opportunity to remind its staff and volunteers to stay vigilant to keep themselves, their colleagues and RNLI systems safe.

“We are focused on our core purpose to save lives at sea and our 24/7 lifesaving service remains fully operational.”

The news comes after far-right organisation Britain First encouraged its members to complain to the charity over its rescues of people crossing the English Channel, although PA understands the RNLI’s decision to take down the website is not linked to the email campaign.

The group said online: “Britain First has launched a complaints drive aimed at the RNLI to pressure them to abandon their support for illegal immigration and people trafficking and focus instead on saving British lives along our coastal areas.”

Lifeboat crews migrant rescues
Far-right organisation Britain First encouraged its supporters to contact RNLI chief executive Mark Dowie (Ben Birchall/PA)

A link shared to its Telegram channel purports to allow users to send one of three pre-written messages to RNLI chief executive Mark Dowie.

The group claims more than 3,000 emails have been sent so far.