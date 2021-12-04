Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Woman taken to hospital after falling on tracks at central London tube station

By Press Association
December 4 2021, 5.55pm
The incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday (Victoria Jones/PA)
A woman has been taken to hospital after falling on to the tracks at a busy tube station in central London.

Transport for London (TFL) said an investigation has been launched after the incident occurred on the Central Line at Tottenham Court Road Tube station at just before 1am on Saturday.

Emergency services were called to the scene and the woman was taken to a major trauma centre, where she is believed to be in a “stable condition”.

Nick Dent, director of customer operations for London Underground, said: “We are urgently investigating the incident that took place at Tottenham Court Road Tube station at around 0045 this morning where a customer fell onto tracks.

“We would like to reassure customers that the safety of everyone on our network is always our top priority and our station staff immediately attended the incident.

“The customer was subsequently taken to hospital by London Ambulance Services. A full investigation with all the relevant authorities into the circumstances of this incident will be carried out.”

The London Ambulance Service said it was called to reports of a person injured.

A spokesman added: “We sent an incident response officer, an advanced paramedic and two ambulance crews to the scene.

“We treated a woman at the scene and took her to a major trauma centre.”

The Central line was suspended for around 45 minutes following the incident.

It came as industrial action by the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union at the time of the incident brought severe delays to the service, with staff on duty at the station to ensure the safety of customers.

Customers are advised to check before they travel, with further action set to take place, TfL said.

Mr Dent said: “While I’m pleased we managed to run a safe and regular service on the Night Tube last weekend despite strike action, there is still a chance of severe disruption this weekend and up to Christmas.

“We’ve been in talks with the RMT for months to try and avoid this needless strike action.

“I apologise to customers for the disruption they may face and urge the RMT to continue talks with us, rather than threatening London with further strikes at a crucial time for its recovery.”

