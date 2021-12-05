Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
What the papers say – December 5

By Press Association
December 5 2021, 2.15am
The front pages focus on Covid-19 treatment, a royal’s relationship with his late mother and the legacy of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes.

The Sunday Telegraph reports a pill to fight Covid-19 could be offered to patients before Christmas as authorities try to protect the most vulnerable from the Omicron variant.

Doctors and nurses have expressed “anger and frustration” at being unable to treat seriously ill patients due to the unvaccinated filling emergency beds, according to The Sunday Times.

“Our loved ones died while No 10 partied” the headline of the Sunday Mirror says, as the Metropolitan Police considers complaints from Labour MPs that Boris Johnson and his staff held Christmas parties in breach of Covid regulations.

The Observer reports a “disturbing” new study has shown trust in politicians to act in the national interest rather than their own has fallen “dramatically” since Mr Johnson became Prime Minister.

The Independent says senior Conservatives have called for an overhaul of the asylum system to let migrants claim refuge at any UK embassy, in an attempt to reduce the numbers of those attempting to dangerously cross the English Channel.

Tony Hudgell’s mother has called for a child abuser register following the murder of six-year-old Arthur by his stepmother, reports Sunday People.

The Sunday Express carries the headline “Simply the best mother” as it covers the Duke of Cambridge’s story of singing along to Tina Turner with Diana to calm his anxiety as a child.

William is quoted in The Mail on Sunday as recalling how attending a traumatic accident during his air ambulance days left him feeling as though “the whole world was dying”.

And Daily Star Sunday reports former footballer David Ginola “reckons he communicated with a ghost during a seance”.

