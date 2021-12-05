Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Government calls on people to get flu jab before Christmas

By Press Association
December 5 2021, 12.41pm
General view of a medical syringe (Andrew Matthews/PA)
General view of a medical syringe (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The Government is calling on people to get their flu jab to maximise protection over Christmas.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), the Government agency responsible for public health protection, is pushing for eligible people to have the vaccine by December 10 to allow it take full effect before the festive season.

The agency is particularly pushing for pregnant women and those with underlying health conditions to come forward but is also calling on people from a black Caribbean or black African background, following data which suggests they have had the lowest uptake of the vaccine.

While uptake among over-65s is above the World Health Organisation’s recommended threshold of 75%, the UKHSA is aiming to increase that number.

Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid said: “Getting your winter vaccines, whether that is your flu jab if eligible or your booster jab, is one of the most important things people can do for yourself an your family this winter.

“Record numbers of people took up the offer of a free flu vaccine last year and the programme is expanding even further this year, with a record 35 million people in England eligible.

“Don’t delay, book your flu vaccine as soon as possible.”

Dr Conall Watson, consultant epidemiologist at the UK Health Security Agency, said: “The threat of flu has not gone away, it can cause serious illness and be fatal.

“Flu vaccination saves lives.

“If you are eligible, you don’t have to wait to be called up, book your flu vaccine as soon as possible to help protect yourself and family this Christmas.”

The UKSA has stressed that people with underlying health conditions are 11 times more likely to die if they catch flu compared to healthy adults while pregnant women are also at increased risk of serious complications and should have the flu vaccine to help protect themselves and their babies.

Eligible adults can book their free NHS flu vaccination at their GP practice or local pharmacy.

Mums-to-be can also get the jab at their maternity service. 

Children are offered a quick and painless nasal flu spray.

Parents can book an appointment at their child’s GP surgery for two and three-year-olds.

Schoolchildren receive their flu vaccine at school, parents are encouraged look out for the consent form.

The UKSA said frontline health and social care worker should be offered the flu vaccine through their employer or, for some staff groups, they are eligible to receive it through their GP or pharmacy.

More from The Courier