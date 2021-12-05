Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jarrod Bowen says West Ham quality underlined by comeback win over Chelsea

By Press Association
December 5 2021, 12.57pm
Jarrod Bowen scored West Ham’s second equaliser in the 3-2 win over Chelsea (Adam Davy/PA)
Jarrod Bowen believes West Ham sent a message to the rest of the Premier League with their 3-2 win over Chelsea.

The Blues were toppled from top spot by Arthur Masuaku’s late, lucky winner at the London Stadium.

West Ham had already beaten Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham and Leicester in various competitions this season, and Bowen feels the Chelsea win provided further proof that they mean business as they chase a Champions League spot.

“We’ve had three goals against Liverpool and Chelsea now – which shows that there’s goals in this team,” Bowen told West Ham TV.

“As well as that, it shows the quality that we have in the squad, and that came to the forefront in the end.

“We haven’t been at our usual levels in the last couple of matches, sometimes that happens over the course of the season, but Saturday was a great opportunity for us to bounce back and test ourselves against one of the best teams in the world, and we’ve done that and got the victory.

“Beating these top teams is what we want to keep doing and make a habit out of doing.

West Ham United v Chelsea – Premier League – London Stadium
Arthur Masuaku (no.26) celebrates scoring West Ham’s winner against Chelsea (Adam Davy/PA Images).

“We’re doing well in Europe and in the Carabao Cup as well, so there’s a lot of games coming up and we want to keep that momentum going with top performances.”

Chelsea led twice through Thiago Silva’s header and a superb Mason Mount volley, either side of Manuel Lanzini’s penalty.

Bowen equalised for a second time before the Hammers won it when Masuaku’s attempted cross flew inside Edouard Mendy’s near post.

Chelsea had previously only conceded two goals on the road this season, and Silva believes the hectic schedule is taking its toll.

West Ham United v Chelsea – Premier League – London Stadium
Thiago Silva (third from left) heads Chelsea in front during the 3-2 defeat at West Ham (Adam Davy/PA Images).

“It’s not only physically difficult, this league, it’s mentally difficult,” the Brazilian defender told the club website.

“There are a lot of matches at the moment, a lot of injuries – not just for Chelsea – and it’s the most intense league in Europe.

“You have to make changes, and you can pay a little bit for that, but it’s not an individual sport, it’s a collective one.

“We must keep our heads up and get ready for the next match that’s coming, because we can’t change what’s happened, but we can change the future.”