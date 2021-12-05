Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Second party approves deal for Scholz’s new German government

By Press Association
December 5 2021, 3.20pm
Chancellor-designate Olaf Scholz (Michael Kappeler/dpa via AP)
Chancellor-designate Olaf Scholz (Michael Kappeler/dpa via AP)

Germany’s pro-business Free Democrats have approved a deal to form a new government with two centre-left parties, moving chancellor-designate Olaf Scholz a step closer to taking office as the country’s new leader this week.

The Free Democrats reached an agreement last month to form a coalition with Mr Scholz’s Social Democrats and the environmentalist Greens, effectively crossing the aisle to ally with the two parties.

“This is a coalition agreement for policies of the centre, which won’t shift our country to the left but wants to move it forward,” party leader Christian Lindner told a largely online party convention.

Delegates voted 535 to 37 to approve the agreement, with eight abstentions.

Christian Lindner, leader of Germany’s pro-business Free Democrats
Christian Lindner, leader of Germany's pro-business Free Democrats (Michael Kappeler/dpa via AP)

After the Social Democrats backed it overwhelmingly on Saturday, only one more hurdle remains before parliament can elect Mr Scholz on Wednesday. This is the result of a ballot of the Greens’ 125,000-strong membership, which is expected on Monday – the biggest challenge for the deal but one it is expected to pass.

Germany’s new government aims to step up efforts against climate change and do more to modernise the country, including improving its notoriously poor mobile phone and internet networks.

It also plans more liberal social policies, including legalising the sale of cannabis for recreational purposes and easing the path to German citizenship, while pledging greater efforts to deport immigrants who fail to secure asylum.

At the Free Democrats’ insistence, the prospective partners have said they will not raise taxes or loosen curbs on running up debt.

Mr Lindner is set to become Germany’s new finance minister, and the party will also get the transport, justice and education ministries.

German chancellor Angela Merkel received a ceremonial send-off in Berlin last week
German chancellor Angela Merkel received a ceremonial send-off in Berlin last week (Odd Andersen/Pool Photo via AP)

The Free Democrats governed West Germany as the Social Democrats’ junior partner under chancellors Willy Brandt and Helmut Schmidt from 1969 to 1982.

But since then, they have allied largely with the centre-right Union bloc of outgoing chancellor Angela Merkel.

But the Union’s election defeat in September and ensuing turmoil in the centre-right bloc made the three-way alliance under Mr Scholz a more realistic option.

Mrs Merkel, who has remained in office as a caretaker chancellor while the new government was being negotiated, will step down this week after 16 years at Germany’s helm.

She did not seek re-election, and her party will now go into opposition.

