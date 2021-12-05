Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Advantage Zhao Xintong in UK Championship final

By Press Association
December 5 2021, 4.23pm
Zhao Xintong established a two-frame lead in the final (PA)
Zhao Xintong moved closer to being crowned the youngest UK champion in a decade as he established a 5-3 lead over Luca Brecel in the first session of their final in York.

The Chinese 24-year-old showed a few signs of nerves but a break of 78 in the eighth frame proved enough to hold off the Belgian ahead of Sunday night’s conclusion of their best-of-19 encounter.

The duo had roared through their respective semi-finals, with Brecel firing four centuries in defeating Kyren Wilson, and Zhao adding six breaks in excess of 70 as he brushed aside former world finalist Barry Hawkins.

And the exhilarating, one-visit snooker looked set to continue as Zhao opened up with an effortless 79 in the opening frame, and Brecel responded with yet another three-figure effort as he hauled level with a break of 133.

Zhao restored his lead with a break of 61 in the next, but was beginning to show his first signs of nerves as he let in the Belgian for runs of 33 and 47 to restore parity again.

Both players were guilty of missing chances in the next, but Zhao took them both to take a two-frame advantage and looked a strong bet to seize control of the final with an effortless break of 46 in the next.

But Zhao broke down after missing an easy black, then handed Brecel an unlikely chance to claw his way back to a single frame deficit heading into the final frame of the afternoon session.

Zhao stepped up again with a break of 78 to re-establish his two-frame advantage and make him the favourite to land his first major title when play resumed.

