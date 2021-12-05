Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
British teenager ‘very lucky’ to survive crocodile attack in Zambia

By Press Association
December 5 2021, 9.53pm Updated: December 5 2021, 9.57pm
The teenager was attacked by a crocodile (Anthony Devlin/PA)
An 18-year-old British woman has said she is “very, very lucky” to have survived a crocodile attack while on holiday in Zambia.

Amelie Osborn-Smith was left fighting for her life after the 10ft reptile dragged her into a death roll as she swam with friends in the Zambezi river near the Victoria Falls, The Sun reports.

Speaking from her hospital bed in a video by Medland Hospital, she said: “You don’t really think in that situation, obviously people say you see your life flash before your eyes or whatever but you don’t, you just think ‘how do I get out of this situation?’

“And your brain just goes into overdrive and you just think how to get out but I was just very, very lucky.

“When the accident happened I fully accepted the fact I was going to lose my foot and I accepted that and I’d said to all my friends, it’s fine, I’ve lost my foot, I’m still alive and then I was told my foot is fine and I’m going to be able to walk again and it’s such a relief.”

The teenager, from Hampshire, was on a white-water rafting trip during a gap-year visit to Zambia where her grandmother owns a farm, according to The Sun.

The paper reported that she was rescued by friends who punched the crocodile before dragging her back in a boat.

She was flown by helicopter to an aid post in nearby Livingstone and then on to the capital Lusaka, 240 miles away, where surgeons managed to save her foot, the Sun reported.