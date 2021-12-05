Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mikel Arteta convinced Arsenal star can still bring his best form to the Partey

By Press Association
December 5 2021, 10.33pm
Arsenal’s Thomas Partey has struggled for consistency since he joined the club
Mikel Arteta has admitted Arsenal need more from Thomas Partey but insisted they will continue to help the midfielder rediscover his best form.

The former Atletico Madrid player struggled to make an impact in Thursday’s 3-2 defeat at Manchester United, a result which saw the Gunners miss out on the chance to break into the Premier League top four.

Partey’s best display in an Arsenal shirt was during a victory at Old Trafford last season but he has struggled with injuries and consistency since he joined for a £45million fee in 2020.

Speaking ahead of their trip to Everton on Monday, Arteta said: “Thomas is a really important player in the team and obviously we’ve missed him for long periods since he joined.

“And that is not ideal but our energy is just to get the best out of him and how we will do that.

“The fact he had so many injuries has not been really helpful for him because he hasn’t found the platform first of all physically to be at his best and then he has had games where he has been more consistent than in others.

“We need him at his best and he can produce more. He knows we have to demand more.”

Hip and hamstring issues restricted Partey’s gamentime during the 2020-21 campaign and an ankle injury in pre-season saw him miss Arsenal’s first four fixtures of this term.

While the 28-year-old has been fit since September, the lack of a stable midfield partner has also contributed towards the Ghanaian’s mixed form with Granit Xhaka, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Mohamed Elneny and even Martin Odegaard playing alongside him in recent weeks.

“I don’t think it is related to the money, they have seen the quality and what he can provide on the pitch. We want to see that more and more often,” Arteta said of Partey’s critics.

“The fact we have to make some changes there doesn’t give him the consistency or a relationship and partnership with somebody to understand each other because of the injuries we have had but that is part of it so you have to adapt.”

With Xhaka not ready after his knee problem, Partey will again line up in midfield for the match away to Everton.

