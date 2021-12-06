Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Tottenham’s Oliver Skipp determined to justify Antonio Conte faith

By Press Association
December 6 2021, 12.03pm
Oliver Skipp has established himself in the Tottenham first team this season (Adam Davy/PA).
Tottenham midfielder Oliver Skipp is determined to prove Antonio Conte right and become a mainstay at the north London club.

The Italian said Skipp has all the attributes to become a “top midfielder” after his performance against Brentford in midweek and he followed it up with another impressive display in the 3-0 win against Norwich on Sunday.

Skipp, who spent last season on loan at the Canaries, has been a regular this season, having been handed his opportunity by former boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

The 21-year-old is flattered by Conte’s compliment, but knows there is still work to do.

“It is always nice to hear that, but I have to go out and prove it, otherwise it is just words and there is no point,” Skipp said.

“I feel that there has definitely been a lot of improvement. I need to keep working and keep doing the things that I am doing and keep making those improvements.

“Hopefully that happens, but I know that it is a lot of hard work before that happens.

“I hope this proves that it was the right decision to stay and I feel I am ready to play for Spurs.

“You are never quite sure at the start of the season, but it was a big confidence boost to start the first game of the season and it was something I was looking to build on and hopefully keep building on.

Antonio Conte passes on instructions to Oliver Skipp
Antonio Conte passes on instructions to Oliver Skipp (John Walton/PA)

“I always wanted to fight for my place here and I am very grateful of the year I had last year at Norwich, but there are still a lot of improvements to be made.”

Skipp is an England Under-21 international but is not getting distracted by the idea of a call-up to Gareth Southgate’s senior squad.

“I am not getting carried away. I have played 10 or 15 games this season – 20 in all competitions,” he said. “There is a lot of things I need to be doing to be in that mix and I am just looking forward to keep pushing and pushing and seeing where it takes me.

“I have just got to keep doing what I am doing for the club and see what happens.”

Oliver Skipp
Oliver Skipp in action for England Under-21s (Bradley Collyer/PA).

The Conte effect is starting to be felt at Spurs as they are unbeaten in four Premier League games, winning the last three, to put themselves firmly back in the top four race.

There are a lot of games coming up in a short space of time and Skipp is remaining grounded.

“We have just got to keep pushing. We are not getting carried away after a couple of good performances,” he said, with Spurs two points behind West Ham in fourth, with a game in hand.

“There are lots of other games in this period which we need to make sure we get right. We are not looking that far ahead – we have just got to keep looking to the next game, even if it is a cliche.

“That is all we can do – we cannot concentrate on other teams.”

