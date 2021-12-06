Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Former Shrewsbury and Plymouth striker Marvin Morgan dies aged 38

By Press Association
December 6 2021, 2.17pm
Marvin Morgan has died at 38 (PA)
Shrewsbury and Plymouth have announced the death of their former player Marvin Morgan aged 38.

Romelu Lukaku and Ashley Young were among the players to pay tribute to the Manchester-born striker.

Chelsea forward Lukaku wrote on Instagram: “This is some s*** news man. RIP my brother you will be missed.”

Aston Villa full-back Young tweeted: “Sorry to hear the sad, sad news this morning about Marv. I’m lost for words, to think we was just joking the other week. RIP Bro.”

Morgan played for a total of 17 clubs including a host of non-league sides, and also created the fashion brand Fresh Ego Kid.

Shrewsbury tweeted: “Shrewsbury Town Football Club is deeply saddened to receive news that Marvin Morgan has tragically passed away aged just 38.

“The club would like to send our most sincere condolences to his friends and family. Rest in Peace, Marvin.”

Plymouth wrote: “We join with the football community in expressing our shock and sadness at the passing of Marvin Morgan.

“An infectious character, Marvin made 42 appearances for the club between 2013-15, scoring three times. Our thoughts are with his friends and family.”

Morgan’s most recent club Hornchurch, for whom he made six appearances in 2019, tweeted: “We are saddened to hear of the passing of former Urchin Marvin Morgan.

“Thoughts are with his friends and family at this very sad time.”

