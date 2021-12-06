Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bride’s parents will lose thousands due to Nigeria’s ‘unjust’ move to red list

By Press Association
December 6 2021, 3.35pm
Comfort Nsek said the latest restrictions on travellers coming from Nigeria are ‘unjust’ (Comfort Nsek/PA)
A bride set to be married in Nigeria this month has said her wedding “will not be the same” after the country’s “unjust” move to the UK’s red list.

In a bid to slow the spread of Covid’s Omicron variant, the Government announced that UK and Irish citizens and residents arriving from Nigeria must spend 10 days in hotel quarantine and have two negative PCR test results.

Comfort Nsek said her parents, who travelled to the west African country at the end of November to finalise wedding plans, will have to pay £3,715 to quarantine after the wedding on December 22.

“(It’s) money I know that they do not have,” the 31-year-old solicitor from London told the PA news agency.

Comfort Nsek
Ms Nsek is getting married in Nigeria this month (Comfort Nsek/PA)

“My dad will be unable to work for the 10 days and will still be expected to pay his rent, council tax, TV licence, electricity and gas bill, water and food.

“With the financial pressure on my dad, my friends cancelling their flights and my brother stuck in the UK due to lack of quarantine hotel funds, the wedding will not be the same.

“This is unjust.”

Ms Nsek said her brother can no longer attend and friends have cancelled since the Government laid out the new rules, which came into effect at 4am on Monday.

“Since the announcement, our friends have notified us that they can no longer attend our wedding in Nigeria due to the cost implications,” Ms Nsek said.

“My brother, who is a PhD student, will also be forced to miss the wedding as he cannot afford to quarantine in a government hotel.”

Ms Nsek added that she still plans to fly to Nigeria for the wedding.

“I still plan to travel to Nigeria for my wedding as we have made a lot of financial sacrifice and the wedding cannot be cancelled on such a short notice,” she said.

“I was surprised by the sudden restriction.”