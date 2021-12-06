Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Afghanistan museum reopens with Taliban security – and visitors

By Press Association
December 6 2021, 6.06pm
Taliban fighter Mansoor Zulfiqar visits the National Museum of Afghanistan (Petros Giannakouris/AP)
Taliban fighter Mansoor Zulfiqar visits the National Museum of Afghanistan (Petros Giannakouris/AP)

The National Museum of Afghanistan is open once again and the Taliban, whose members once smashed their way through the facility destroying irreplaceable pieces of the country’s national heritage, now appear to be among its most enthusiastic visitors.

The museum in south-west Kabul, which hosts artefacts from the Paleolithic period to the 20th century, reopened just over a week ago for the first time since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in mid-August amid the chaotic withdrawal of US and Nato troops.

Its director, Mohammad Fahim Rahimi, and his staff have so far been allowed to continue in their positions although they, like many of Afghanistan’s civil servants, have not received salaries since August.

Only the security guards have changed, Mr Rahimi said, with Taliban now replacing the police contingent who used to guard the building and providing women security guards to check female visitors.

A Taliban fighter takes a picture with his mobile phone at the National Museum of Afghanistan
A Taliban fighter takes a picture with his mobile phone at the National Museum of Afghanistan (Petros Giannakouris/AP)

Currently about 50 to 100 people visit the museum each day.

Power cuts are frequent and the museum’s generator has broken down, leaving many of the exhibition rooms plunged into darkness.

On Friday several Taliban, some with assault rifles dangling from their shoulders, were among visitors using the lights of their mobile phones to peer into display cases of ancient ceramics and 18th-century weapons.

“This is from our ancient history, so we came to see it,” said Taliban fighter Mansoor Zulfiqar, a 29-year-old originally from the Khost province in south-eastern Afghanistan who has now been appointed as a security guard at the interior ministry.

“I’m very happy,” he said of his first visit to the museum, marvelling at his country’s national heritage.

More from The Courier