Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Empoli come from behind to stretch unbeaten Serie A run to three matches

By Press Association
December 6 2021, 10.15pm
Empoli’s Nedim Bajrami celebrates after scoring his side’s second goal against Udinese (Marco Bucco/AP)
Empoli’s Nedim Bajrami celebrates after scoring his side’s second goal against Udinese (Marco Bucco/AP)

Empoli made it three games unbeaten in Serie A after hitting back from a half-time deficit to beat Udinese 3-1 at home.

Former Everton and Watford forward Gerard Deulofeu gave Udinese a half-time lead before Slovenia defender Petar Stojanovic hauled Empoli level with his first goal for the club.

Nedim Bajrami fired the hosts ahead just before the hour-mark and Andrea Pinamonti added a third in the 78th minute, his sixth league goal for Empoli since joining on loan from Inter Milan in August.

Empoli’s seventh league win of the season lifted them up one place to 11th in the table. Udinese remain 14th.

Brazilian striker Joao Pedro’s ninth Serie A goal of the season secured a point for lowly Cagliari in a 1-1 home draw against Torino.

Andrea Carboni’s own goal put Torino in front before the break, but Joao Pedro equalised for the Sardinians early in the second half.

Cagliari, with only one league win this season, leapfrogged fellow strugglers Genoa into 18th place, while Torino stay 13th.

In LaLiga, Athletic Bilbao missed the chance to climb level on points with Barcelona after being held to a goalless draw at strugglers Getafe.

Bilbao leapfrogged Osasuna into ninth place, but are two points behind seventh-placed Barca.

More from The Courier