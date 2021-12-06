Epstein ‘wired more than 30 million dollars to Maxwell over eight years’

An error occurred. Please try again.

British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell received more than 30 million US dollars (£22.6 million) from disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein over a period of eight years, a court has heard.

Documents presented to the Federal court in the Southern District of New York showed 7.4 million dollars of the money received by Maxwell was spent on a green helicopter.

Transactions on JP Morgan bank statements from either Epstein’s accounts or his company accounts showed 30.7 million dollars was transferred to Maxwell between 1999 and 2007.

Jeffrey Epstein standing in front of a private plane (US Department of Justice)

Executive director at JP Morgan, Patrick McHugh, explained various elements of bank statements to the the trial jury on Monday, including a single 18.3 million dollars wire transfer to Maxwell from Epstein in October 1999.

Mr McHugh also confirmed Epstein sent a further five million dollars to the defendant in September 2002.

The final transfer shown to the court was from an account that Epstein was the “beneficial owner” of, amounting to 7.4 million dollars.

Statements from Maxwell’s account showed the money was transferred to an account called Air Ghislaine Inc the same day, before 7,352,825 dollars was used to purchase a green helicopter from an account under the name Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation.

Defence counsel Christian Everdell asked Mr McHugh to confirm there was no evidence of foul play with the transactions – to which the witness replied by saying he had no way of knowing, but there did not appear to be.