What the papers say – December 7

The front pages are led by a whistleblower’s claims that the Foreign Office failed to help many Afghans to escape after the Taliban swept to power.

The Guardian reports junior civil servant Raphael Marshall’s claims that Afghans were left to die due to UK red tape.

Guardian front page, Tuesday 7 December 2021: Afghans left to die in Kabul due to UK red tape chaos, says diplomat pic.twitter.com/U1OvDLN1lm — The Guardian (@guardian) December 7, 2021

The Daily Mail says thousands of emails asking for help were opened but not dealt with while Foreign Office staff worked from home and refused overtime.

The Independent also reports the claims that tens of thousands of pleas for help went unanswered as then Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab failed to understand the severity of the situation.

Meanwhile, The Times says scientific advisers to the Government believe cases of the Omicron Covid-19 variant are doubling every three days in Britain.

TIMES: Omicron cases in UK double every three days #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/qQZSRojupt — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) December 6, 2021

The Daily Telegraph says that the Covid-19 booster campaign has failed to ramp up despite Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s pledge that it would be accelerated.

📰The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Booster rollout at a standstill'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/ach3FTsOD4 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) December 6, 2021

While the i reports that further restrictions on socialising, transport and office working are unlikely unless Omicron is confirmed to be more dangerous than the Delta variant.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror reports claims that the Government covered up the fire risk of cladding for years before the Grenfell Tower tragedy.

The Daily Express says a Bank of England warning over price rises will mean there is a challenging time ahead.

Tomorrow's front page: Bank of England warns price rises will bite even harder#TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/tm2Q9emw8o pic.twitter.com/tACLhM5jHc — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) December 6, 2021

The Daily Star reports on research that suggests an injection made from grapes could lead to a longer life.

Metro leads on the trial of Danish golfer Thorbjorn Olesen, who is accused of sexually assaulting a woman on a British Airways flight. The Ryder Cup winner denies the allegation.

Tomorrow's paper tonight 📰 GOLF ACE'S 'MILE-HIGH RAMPAGE' Court told Ryder Cup star groped woman after champagne and pills binge on a 747#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/p4K4OTIKYc — Metro (@MetroUK) December 6, 2021

And the Financial Times says US regulators are stepping up scrutiny of so-called blank cheque company listings.