Running game powers New England Patriots to win over Buffalo Bills

By Press Association
December 7 2021, 7.09am
New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) carries the football during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, New York (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) carries the football during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, New York (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

The New England Patriots got the better of the Buffalo Bills 14-10 in blustery conditions in New York on Monday night.

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones barely threw the ball as the visitors relied on their superior rushing game to edge out their AFC East division rivals.

Running back Damien Harris led the way for New England, scoring the Patriots’ only touchdown with a 64-yard burst through the middle.

He finished with 10 carries for 111 yards, while Rhamondre Stevenson added 78 yards from 24 carries.

New England out-gained Buffalo in rushing yards 222 to 99, as Buffalo decided to roll the dice on a more balanced offensive strategy.

Although quarterback Josh Allen was able to keep the game close with a passing touchdown, his 145 yards through the air ultimately fell short.

The result keeps New England’s blemish-free away record in act, while the Bills fall to a 7-5 record on the season.

