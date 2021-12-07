Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Police release new images of men following antisemitic abuse

By Press Association
December 7 2021, 9.03am
Images of three men who police want to speak to after antisemitic abuse was directed at passengers on a Hannukah party bus in London’s Oxford Street (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Detectives investigating a “bigoted antisemitic attack” on a Hanukkah party bus have released new images of three men they want to speak to.

Scotland Yard said police were called at about 8pm on Monday November 29 to a report of a group of people shouting antisemitic abuse at passengers of a privately hired bus in London’s Oxford Street.

Around 40 young Jewish people were on the bus when a group of men swore, made obscene gestures and threw a shopping basket at them.

Shneor Glitsenstein, director of the Chabad Israeli Centre Golders Green, who was on the bus with the young people, said they had been attacked “for being Jewish”.

He said: “Let me be clear: on Monday evening we were attacked on the streets of London for being Jewish and celebrating Hanukkah.

“While our bus contained no references to Israel, we were clearly a Jewish group.

“The young men who surrounded us were not engaged in political protest; this was a bigoted antisemitic attack in the heart of London, seen by dozens of others, who stood by silently.”

Officers stopped the bus in Grosvenor Place to check on the welfare of the passengers and to confirm that nobody had been injured, a force spokesman said.

Detective Inspector Kevin Eade said: “Our investigation into this appalling incident continues and we are now in a position to release three clearer images of the men we would like to speak to.

“Despite extensive inquiries over the past week, we are yet to make any arrests; however, I am confident that somebody will recognise the people in these images, and I would urge anyone who does to contact us immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting 6184/29Nov.

Alternatively, call the Charing Cross Hate Crime Unit on 07900 608 252 or email AWMailbox-.HateCrimeUnit@met.police.uk.

To contact police anonymously call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

