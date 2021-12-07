Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jude Bellingham fined by German FA over comments about referee Felix Zwayer

By Press Association
December 7 2021, 12.10pm
Jude Bellingham has been fined £33,970 by the German FA (Martin Meissner/AP)
Jude Bellingham has been fined £33,970 by the German FA (Martin Meissner/AP)

Jude Bellingham has been fined €40,000 (£33,970) by the German Football Association (DFB) for his comments about referee Felix Zwayer after Borussia Dortmund’s Bundesliga defeat to Bayern Munich.

The England international has been charged with “unsportsmanlike behaviour” and has accepted his punishment.

Bellingham, 18, questioned the appointment of Zwayer, who was banned for six months in 2005 for his part in a match-fixing scandal, after some controversial decisions in his side’s 3-2 loss.

Zwayer turned down Dortmund’s appeals for a penalty and later awarded Bayern a spot-kick after Mats Hummels was deemed to have handled in the area.

A DFB statement read: “The sports court of the German Football Association (DFB) fined Jude Bellingham with a fine of 40,000 euros in single judge proceedings after the DFB control committee had brought charges for unsportsmanlike behavior.

“The player of the Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund has already agreed to the judgment, the judgment is now final.

“After the Bundesliga match against Bayern Munich on Saturday, Bellingham said in a TV interview about referee Felix Zwayer: ‘You give a referee who has already match-fixing the biggest game in Germany. What do you expect?’.

“As a result, he had questioned the referee’s impartiality and ultimately denied it.”

Robert Lewandowski converted Bayern’s 77th-minute penalty to clinch a 3-2 win at Signal Iduna Park, which lifted them four points clear of Dortmund at the top of the Bundesliga table.

