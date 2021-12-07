Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
War veteran, 104, receives Christmas surprise from lottery winners

By Press Association
December 7 2021, 1.25pm Updated: December 7 2021, 4.51pm
Lottery winners Sharon and Nigel Mather, who won a £12.4 million jackpot, deliver a Christmas hamper to 104-year-old war veteran Tom Beevers with the help of the LMA Choir (Peter Byrne/PA)
A 104-year-old war veteran has been dancing on his doorstep after he was given a Christmas surprise by Lottery winners.

Tom Beevers, who served in the Desert Rats during the Second World War, was greeted at his home in Maghull, Merseyside, on Tuesday by Sharon and Nigel Mather, who won £12.4 million in the Euromillions in 2010.

He was given a hamper of Christmas treats and entertained by the LMA Choir, who sang Mr Beevers’ favourite carol, Silent Night.

The Everton-supporting great-great-grandfather, who enjoyed a dance as the choir performed Santa Claus Is Coming To Town, said: “It’s a good feeling to have, to think that people think so much of you to come.

“I can’t put words to it.”

He said he was looking forward to a “good nosh up and a booze up” on Christmas Day.

Mr Beevers was joined on the doorstep by daughter Lynn Davidson, 75, and granddaughter Alison Lally, 51.

Mrs Davidson said her father would often tell them stories of his time serving in North Africa.

She said: “He had a chameleon which he would put under his beret and he used to take it into the tank with him when he drove it. It was his little mate.”

She said Silent Night was his favourite carol because he would sing it during the war and he used to know the words in German.

Mrs Lally said: “There were tears in my eyes when they sang it today.”

Mrs Davidson said her father grew up in Bootle, Sefton, and met her mother, May, who died 28 years ago, at dance halls before the war.

Lottery winners spread Christmas cheer
Lottery winners Sharon and Nigel Mather deliver a Christmas hamper to 104-year-old war veteran Tom Beevers (Peter Byrne/PA)

He joined the Army in 1939  and married her when he returned from his service in 1945, Mrs Davidson said.

She said: “He always has us laughing with his stories. I’ve heard them umpteen times and they’re still as fresh as when he first told them.”

Mr and Mrs Mather, from Bowdon, Greater Manchester, visited Mr Beevers’ home as part of their work to support the Everton in the Community charity, which has a Veterans’ Hub for current and former service personnel.

He is one of 14 veterans from Merseyside who have been given hampers from National Lottery winners this year.

Mrs Mather, 50, said: “I feel quite honoured that we have been asked to come and meet Tom today. I have never met anybody over 100 before and he is a veteran.”

Mr Mather, 56, added: “He was obviously overwhelmed and really pleased and he said thank you to everyone. He is on good form because his team won last night!”

The couple said they were looking forward to a “peaceful, family Christmas” with children Lewis, 12, and Rhys, 16.