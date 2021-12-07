Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Labour MP vows to continue to fight for infected blood victims

By Press Association
December 7 2021, 2.17pm
Diana Johnson is made a Dame Commander of the British Empire by the Duke of Cambridge at Windsor Castle (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Diana Johnson is made a Dame Commander of the British Empire by the Duke of Cambridge at Windsor Castle (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

A Labour MP has vowed to continue to fight battles for victims of the infected blood scandal and people with bleeding disorders once a public inquiry has concluded.

Diana Johnson, who is MP for Kingston upon Hull North, said she hopes recommendations from the Infected Blood Inquiry will make it possible for people to “move on” but added that campaigning for those affected by the scandal will continue.

She made the comments after being presented with a Damehood for her charitable and political service, in particular for her advocacy relating to contaminated blood, by the Duke of Cambridge at an investiture ceremony.

Investitures at Windsor Castle
Dame Diana said campaigning for those affected by the scandal will continue (Steve Parsons/PA)

The event, held at Windsor Castle, also saw Peter Betts, who previously was the UK and EU lead negotiator in UN climate agreements, receive a Companion of the Order of the Bath (CB) for his services to international climate change agreements.

The Infected Blood Inquiry, which is chaired by Sir Brian Langstaff, is examining how thousands of patients were infected with HIV and hepatitis C through contaminated blood products in the 1970s and 1980s.

Dame Diana, who co-chair the All Party Parliamentary Group on Haemophilia and Contaminated Blood, told the PA news agency: “We’re hoping that the inquiry will report next year.

“For people with bleeding disorders, there are still issues that they are facing today around the treatments available to them.

Investitures at Windsor Castle
Peter Betts from London with his award after he was made a Companion Order Of The Bath by the Duke of Cambridge (Steve Parsons/PA)

“Certainly, for people who received infected blood, there is a whole group of people there who sadly have developed Hepatitis C and other conditions. So I think this (campaigning) will go on.

“But clearly, we’re hoping that the recommendations from Sir Brian will be able to draw a line under this for people and people will be able to move on. But I think the APPG will carry on and I’m sure we’ll be fighting battles in the future as well.”

She added that she hoped there would be financial compensation for those affected by the scandal and that the recommendations from Sir Brian will answer any questions the survivors and families of victims may have.

Other people who received honours at the ceremony included Jay Flynn, who was presented with an MBE after raising more than £1 million for charities since March 2020 through an online pub quiz, and Amelia Collins-Patel, who was presented with an MBE for her voluntary services to Children and Young People in the community during Covid-19.

Describing how it felt to receive her honour, Dame Diana said: “I feel wonderful. It was an amazing experience. To be presented with this from the future king was just amazing.”

More from The Courier