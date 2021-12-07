Dozens of inmates killed in Burundi prison fire, says government By Press Association December 7 2021, 3.19pm Security forces and others gather at the scene (AP) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Thirty-eight prisoners have been killed in a fire in Burundi, the government said. Vice President Prosper Bazombanza announced the deaths following the blaze in Gitega, the country’s political capital, on Tuesday morning. More than 60 other people had been injured and the death toll could rise. The prison in Gitega is overcrowded with more than 1,500 inmates in cells designed to hold 400, according to local reports. More from The Courier Ecuador prison gun battle leaves 68 dead 25 killed as fire engulfs 13-storey apartment building in southern Taiwan Perth Prison inmate booted chair at officer in morning rampage Ripper declined shielding in prison before dying of Covid, inquest hears