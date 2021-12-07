Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Grandmother paralysed by Covid slowly improving, relatives tell judge

By Press Association
December 7 2021, 3.37pm
The woman is being treated at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge (Chris Radburn/PA)
Relatives of a grandmother in her 50s at the centre of a life-support treatment fight after being left brain-damaged and paralysed from the neck down as a result of contracting Covid-19 is slowly improving, relatives say.

The woman’s sister and adult children have told a judge considering the latest round of the dispute that in the past four months they have seen a “bubblier” person and someone who is “more alert and aware”.

However, doctors treating the woman at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge say she has deteriorated since August.

Mrs Justice Theis on Tuesday began considering recent evidence at a hearing in the Court of Protection – where issues relating to people who lack the mental capacity to make decisions are considered – in London.

Another judge had originally considered the case at a Court of Protection hearing in August.

Mr Justice Hayden concluded that life-support treatment should end and that the woman should be allowed to die.

The woman’s adult children challenged his ruling in the Court of Appeal.

Appeal judges upheld their challenge and said the case should be reheard.

Mrs Justice Theis is due to reconsider evidence over two days.

She said the woman, who is being referred to as AH in court documents, could not be identified.

Specialists treating the woman, who doctors had described as the most complicated Covid patient in the world, say life-support treatment should end.

The woman’s relatives disagree and say she should be given more time.

Barrister Katie Gollop QC, who represents Addenbrooke’s bosses, summarised competing arguments in a written argument given to the judge.

“AH’s children and her sister served updating statements,” said Ms Gollop.

“In the four months since August 2021, they see slow improvement, laughter, fewer tears, a ‘bubblier’ person, and someone more alert and aware.”

She said relatives had provided videos which they thought illustrated “improvement”.

She added: “The hospital notes record, and everyone at the hospital who provides care for AH sees, a gradual decline in consciousness and subtle but unmistakeable deterioration.”