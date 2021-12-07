Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Storm Arwen power cut allowed family to ‘connect in a meaningful way’

By Press Association
December 7 2021, 4.59pm
Arthur and John Shahabeddin playing in the snow (John Shahabeddin/PA)
A family left without electricity for more than a week have said the power cut has helped them to “connect in a meaningful way”.

John Shahabeddin, from Catcleugh, Northumberland, said his wife and young children became “more creative” with their time after they lost access to electricity and water on November 26, after being hit by Storm Arwen – which left around 240,000 homes without power.

The family’s water supply returned on November 29 and the family were given an emergency generator for electricity on Sunday.

John Shahabeddin, a wedding photographer, captured his family’s time in lockdown, including his son Arthur by candlelight (John Shahabeddin/PA)

“On the one hand it’s been frustrating and a little worrying – you can imagine how hard it is dressing (your children) in a house where you can see your breath and they’re shivering with the cold and all the light you have is a candle,” Mr Shahabeddin, 41, told the PA news agency.

“(But) it was also an opportunity to connect with each other in more meaningful ways, spend time together and be more creative with our time.

“We had to use our imagination to entertain the kids.”

Mr Shahabeddin, a wedding photographer, his wife Christina and their two children Arthur, four, and 18-month-old Sybbie, were without television or access to the internet for nine days.

He captured a series of pictures of his young family playing in the snow and sitting by the fire.

John Shahabeddin’s youngest son, Sybbie (John Shahabeddin/PA)

“We just thought there’s no point in getting stressed about something we can’t really do anything about, although it has been hard sometimes,” he said.

“Playing out in the snow, board games, telling stories by the fire and making shadow shapes by candlelight has been fun for all of us.

“We also spent time as a couple talking for hours in front of the fire with wine.

“I think it’s a period we’ll all look back on quite fondly, although we’ll certainly not wish to have another long power cut any time soon.”

Mr Shahabeddin said they would look back on the power cut ‘quite fondly’ (John Shahabeddin/PA)

The family were offered a night’s stay in a hotel but turned it down as they had “pets to consider”.

The power cuts have prompted energy regulator Ofgem to warn it will take enforcement action against network companies which failed to restore power to customers quickly enough.

Mr Shahabeddin said: “It sometimes felt like we had been forgotten about, but they had to prioritise those who were vulnerable and the larger rural communities.

“I’m sure Northern Powergrid have been doing the best they could under the circumstances.”

