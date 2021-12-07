Suspect in killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi arrested in France

An error occurred. Please try again.

A suspect in the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi has been arrested in France, a French judicial official has said.

The official said the suspect was being detained on Tuesday on the basis of a Turkish arrest warrant.

French radio RTL said the Saudi suspect, Khalid Aedh Al-Otaibi, was arrested at Charles de Galle airport near Paris as he was trying to board a flight to Riyadh.

Mr al-Otaibi was one of more than a dozen Saudi officials sanctioned by the US treasury in 2018 over Mr Khashoggi’s killing and dismemberment at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul that year.