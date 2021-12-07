Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News UK & World

Diana, Dodi, William and Harry together was a time of ‘lovely family vibes’

By Press Association
December 7 2021, 6.11pm
Omar Fayed, the half brother of Dodi Fayed (Philip Sinden/PA)
The half brother of Diana, Princess of Wales’s lover Dodi Fayed has revealed how the period surrounding their relationship was a time of “lovely family vibes”.

Omar Fayed said he met Diana and her sons Princes William and Harry, and they were “super delightful”.

He was about to turn 10 when his older brother Dodi was killed alongside Diana in the 1997 car crash.

In an interview with Tatler, Mr Fayed said: “I met Princess Diana a few times and Princes William and Harry.

Diana was dating Dodi when she died in 1997 (John Stillwell/PA)

“They came to my dad’s house, too, and were super delightful.

“There were so many stories that came out of that period, but for the people who were in it, it was lovely family vibes.”

Mr Fayed described the crash as a tragic event, and does not subscribe to conspiracy theories surrounding it.

His father, former Harrods owner Mohamed Al Fayed, previously claimed that the couple was assassinated in a plot hatched by MI6 on the orders of the Duke of Edinburgh.

But Mr Fayed said: “Those tragic events are long at peace in my heart and mind.

Omar Fayed was interviewed for Tatler magazine
“We have to be humble enough to accept the mysteriousness. I have seen and heard so many standpoints and it goes on and on.”

He also talked to the magazine about the “gilded prison” of Harrods, having begun a new chapter as a tech and space entrepreneur.

Mr Fayed is now the co-founder and CEO of ESTEE (Earth Space Technical Ecosystem Enterprises), which advocates human space exploration and space colonization.

“I never wanted to be Mr Harrods,” he said.

The Harrods department store in London was sold in 2010.

Mr Fayed, who was drafted onto the Harrods board in 2006 at the age of 19, said: “I could see a huge hole opening up in the pension pot and I advised dad to sell.

“If we hadn’t we would have gone under and the next you know there is another Philip Green BHS situation. I think my old man would have gotten more flack than he deserved.”

Tatler’s January issue is on sale now.

