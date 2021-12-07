Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Russian billionaire wants Supreme Court to halt ex-wife’s case in London

By Press Association
December 7 2021, 6.13pm Updated: December 7 2021, 7.17pm
A Russian businessman reported to be worth around £22 billion hopes that Supreme Court justices will block his ex-wife’s bid to make a money claim in London (PA)
A Russian businessman reported to be worth around £22 billion hopes that Supreme Court justices will block his ex-wife’s bid to make a money claim in London (PA)

A Russian businessman reported to be worth around £22 billion hopes that Supreme Court justices will block his ex-wife’s bid to make a money claim in London.

Court of Appeal judges earlier this year ruled that Natalia Potanina could make such a claim, following the breakdown of her marriage to Vladimir Potanin.

Judges have heard that she could walk away with more than £5 billion – and the case could be the biggest of its kind seen in Britain.

But Mr Potanin has asked Supreme Court justices to consider the case and overturn the ruling by Court of Appeal judges.

He is waiting to hear whether justices will give him the go-ahead to mount a Supreme Court fight.

Detail of the latest developments emerged on Tuesday when a judge oversaw a preliminary stage of the planned High Court fight.

Mr Justice Francis said he was making preparations for a High Court trial.

But he said Mr Potanin had asked Supreme Court justices to overturn the ruling by appeal judges.

The judge said Mr Potanin was waiting to hear whether justices would allow him to take the case to the Supreme Court.

He said Supreme Court justices could “knock the (High Court) case out of the water”.

Mr Justice Francis said Mr Potanin and Mrs Potanina were both Russian and had married and divorced in Russia.

Lawyers representing Mr Potanin say Mrs Potanina’s claim for money in England is “misconceived”.

They told Mr Justice Francis that Mrs Potanina had been awarded more than £60 million following litigation in Russia.

But lawyers representing Mrs Potanina disagree and say the extent of Mr Potanin’s wealth has to be considered.

Mr Justice Francis heard that Mrs Potanina would accept a package which included half of the value of Mr Potanin’s shares in a Russian mining operation called Norilsk Nickel.

The Bloomberg financial news service puts Mr Potanin’s worth at around £22 billion and says he is president of Norilsk.

Bloomberg puts Norilsk’s value at about £34 billion and says Mr Potanin owns about a third of the company.

A judge based in the Family Division of the High Court in London had originally ruled that Mrs Potanina could not bring a claim in England.

Appeal judges had overturned that decision after Mrs Potanina mounted a challenge.