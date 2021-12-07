Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

IOC says Beijing Winter Olympics will not be postponed despite Covid-19 pandemic

By Press Association
December 7 2021, 6.47pm
The International Olympic Committee has insisted the Games would go ahead as planned in February next year (David Davies/PA)
The International Olympic Committee has insisted the Games would go ahead as planned in February next year (David Davies/PA)

The International Olympic Committee has ruled out postponing the Beijing Winter Olympics under any circumstances related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The emergence of the Omicron variant has raised concern globally, both in terms of its apparent transmissibility and over its ability to evade immunity from a previous Covid infection.

The emergence of the virus in Wuhan ultimately led to the Tokyo 2020 summer Games being delayed by 12 months.

However, the head of the IOC’s Beijing co-ordination commission, Juan Antonio Samaranch, said there was no chance of that being repeated and that the Games would go ahead as planned in February next year.

Asked if there were any circumstances in which the Games could be postponed, Samaranch said: “The answer is no. In all walks of life we have learned for the last two years in a Covid world you have to be flexible and adapt rapidly to changing conditions.

“We have that in Beijing. We have done all the rehearsals, all the possible situations, they have prepared for any possible contingency.”

Samaranch said he was confident that keeping Beijing Games participants in a closed loop – away from the general population – would enable them to cope with any changes for the worse in the progress of the pandemic.

“It is not that we do not expect Covid to move on, or back, or forward, but it’s that we are ready for any movement that it takes place,” he said.

“So we are happy to tell that you we are going to celebrate the Games in the time and shape expected.”

Olympic Games executive director Christophe Dubi said organisers had not confirmed ticket sale plans for the Games, but added: “The organisers are planning for the presence of spectators, including the concessions, food and beverages.

Spectators in the stands at the Izu Velodrome during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
The Tokyo Olympics last summer took place almost entirely behind closed doors due to the pandemic (Danny Lawson/PA)

“I would expect (a decision will be taken on spectators) in the next few weeks because past this time anyway, it would be physically impossible to get the (sales) campaign up and running.”

It was announced in September that only people from mainland China would be able to attend the Games, barring visitors from overseas.

The Tokyo Olympics last summer took place almost entirely behind closed doors due to the pandemic.

