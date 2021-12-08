Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Matt Hancock memes and banana bread top UK’s quirkier Google searches in 2021

By Press Association
December 8 2021, 12.05am
Matt Hancock (PA)
Matt Hancock (PA)

Banana bread recipes and Matt Hancock memes were among the UK’s most popular searches on Google in 2021.

The technology giant announced the results of its “year in search” on Wednesday and among the findings were top 10 lists for recipes and memes.

“Matt Hancock memes” was the most popular search of its kind for 2021, after his time as health secretary was cut short when leaked CCTV footage showed him kissing an aide – breaching social distancing rules he had helped to establish during the UK’s coronavirus lockdown.

Matt Hancock gives a thumbs up ahead of the Virgin Money London Marathon. Picture date: Sunday October 3, 2021
Mr Hancock topped the meme charts (John Walton/PA)

Bernie Sanders took silver in the meme stakes after images of the Vermont senator, who was dressed in relatively casual attire during Joe Biden’s inauguration, were widely shared on social media picturing him in unlikely settings.

Mr Sanders wore a heavy winter coat and knitted mittens to the ceremony, which were made by a Vermont schoolteacher, prompting stars including Amy Schumer, Sarah Jessica Parker and Ariana Grande to share memes of the US politician.

Comedian and actress Schumer shared a photoshopped image which showed the politician looking on during the birth of her son – adding the caption: “Bernie has always been there for me our son and our greatest treasure.”

Meanwhile one of the year’s first viral crazes saw sea shanties reach a level of popularity not seen on these shores for centuries as Nathan Evans led TikTok in numerous renditions of The Wellerman.

Postman Evans, from Airdrie in North Lanarkshire, reached number one on the UK singles chart after countless singers harmonised with him on social media, but the sea shanty meme could only reach number eight in Google’s UK search list.

Nathan Evans throws an inflatable whale into the crowd whilst performing at the TRNSMT Festival at Glasgow Green in Glasgow. Picture date: Saturday September 11, 2021
Postman Evans, from Airdrie in North Lanarkshire, reached number one on the UK singles chart (Lesley Martin/PA)

Memes only kept people occupied during the pandemic for so long, and the popularity of searches for recipes and ideas illustrated how people were filling their time.

Banana bread recipes – a staple of the lockdown kitchen – held firm in 2021 and locked out the top recipe search, while sourdough starter recipes failed to rise higher than 10th.

Drinks recipes meanwhile enjoyed stirring success with cocktails such as sex on the beach and pornstar martinis mixing it with Pimms and iced coffee.

And when it came to a shortage of ideas, the UK turned to Google for help working out what to do on their birthday.

“Lockdown birthday ideas” came in at number one in the ideas charts, “30th birthday ideas” taking bronze on the podium and “lockdown valentines ideas” in eighth position.

With more time spent at home in lockdown, many appeared to turn their attention to outdoor improvements too – with “pergola ideas” the second-most popular search of its kind and “garden ideas UK” also making the top 10.

More from The Courier