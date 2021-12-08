Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hybrid potatoes named after Finding Nemo fish ‘save on roasting time’

By Press Association
December 8 2021, 7.45am
A new hybrid variety of potatoes has been named Nemo, after the cartoon fish in Finding Nemo, due to its unusual markings (Joe Giddens/PA)
A hybrid potato named after the cartoon fish in Finding Nemo could save on roasting time on Christmas Day, according to an expert known as Dr Potato.

Dr David Nelson said it had been a “real labour of love” to work with the new Nemo variety of potato, which looks like the clownfish due to its unusual markings, for the last six years.

Dr Nelson, who is the agronomy director of Lincolnshire-based growers Branston, said: “We were looking at a variety that would not only taste superb but would also save on roasting time.

“Nemo is a natural hybrid that has been developed through carefully crossing an exceptionally wonderful-tasting fast-cooking Peruvian variety called Inca Bella and a popular, red-skinned salad variety called Franceline which grows well in the UK climate.”

Agronomy director Dr David Nelson, known in the industry as Dr Potato, with the new hybrid variety of potato named Nemo (Joe Giddens/PA)

He said there is a “limited amount” of the new potato this year, “but enough to cover the all-important Christmas period when roasting potatoes are at their most popular”.

Nemo potatoes have been grown and developed over the last six years by Branston, one of the UK’s largest potato suppliers, exclusively for Tesco.

The variety requires less water and fertiliser to grow than other varieties, and is 25% faster to cook, saving energy in the home, according to the supermarket giant.

The Nemo potatoes are named after the cartoon fish in Finding Nemo due to their unusual markings (Andrew Weekes/PA)

Tesco potato buyer Hannah Moseley said: “Just about everyone who has tasted the new Nemo variety consider it to be the best roasting potato ever – even better than the King Edward or Maris Piper.

“Not only do they taste wonderfully rich and buttery but they are also light and fluffy on the inside with a beautiful golden crispness on the outside – basically perfect roasties.

“But an added bonus is that they roast about 10 minutes quicker than European varieties.

“We have a limited amount this year for the all-important Christmas period but will then have to wait until more are grown, which will be around September next year.”

Nemo potatoes could save on roasting time (Joe Giddens/PA)

The potatoes, being sold as Tesco Finest British Roasting Potatoes, are being launched by the supermarket in the run-up to Christmas.

Tesco said demand for roasting potatoes at this time of year rockets by around 500% compared with a normal shopping week.

The Nemo potatoes were developed by Branston at its main site in Branston, Lincolnshire, and grown at one of its sites in Suffolk.

