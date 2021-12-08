Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Ollie Pope vows England will ‘come back hard’ on day two of Ashes opener

By Press Association
December 8 2021, 8.27am Updated: December 8 2021, 10.17am
Ollie Pope insisted England will bounce back from their sluggish start to the Ashes (Jason O’Brien/PA)
Ollie Pope insisted England will bounce back from their sluggish start to the Ashes (Jason O’Brien/PA)

Ollie Pope insists England will brush off their painful start to the Ashes and look to return the favour to the buoyant Australians on day two at the Gabba.

England were bowled out for 147 on the opening day in Brisbane, with Rory Burns bowled by Mitchell Starc from the very first ball of the series.

But Pope, who restored some stability in the middle order with a second-highest score of 39, insisted: “Both teams have got to bat on it before we know what is a good score on this wicket.

“They caught very well and took some great catches, so it’s important for us in the field to squeeze as much as we can and take our chances.”

Pope said he was happy with his own performance but frustrated that the nature of the game did not enable himself and Jos Buttler to push for a bigger score from the middle-order.

Pope added to BT Sport: “It’s obviously frustrating that we didn’t get the big score we wanted, but we have to realise it’s a long series, so we’re not going to get too down about today and we’ll come back hard tomorrow.

“We didn’t get the score we wanted. It was frustrating not to kick on and get that big score, but the game situation lent itself at that time to some positive batting.

“The pitch was quite tennis-bally and I realised early on in my innings I could leave a lot of balls. I think we’ll learn from our mistakes in the second innings.”