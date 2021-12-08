Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Japanese tycoon takes off for International Space Station

By Press Association
December 8 2021, 8.34am Updated: December 8 2021, 2.28pm
Retail tycoon Yusaku Maezawa of Japan will spend 12 days in space (Roscosmos Space Agency via AP)
Retail tycoon Yusaku Maezawa of Japan will spend 12 days in space (Roscosmos Space Agency via AP)

A Japanese billionaire and his producer have blasted off into space as the first self-paying space tourists in more than a decade.

Fashion tycoon Yusaku Maezawa and producer Yozo Hirano, who plans to film the mission, blasted off for the International Space Station in a Russian Soyuz spacecraft along with Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin.

The trio lifted off as scheduled at 12.38pm (7.38am GMT) aboard Soyuz MS-20 from the Russia-leaded Baikonur launch facility in Kazakhstan.

The rocket takes off
The Soyuz-2.1a rocket booster takes off from Kazakhstan (Roscosmos Space Agency via AP)

Mr Maezawa and Mr Hirano are scheduled to spend 12 days in space.

The two are thought to be the first self-paying tourists to visit the space station since 2009. The price of the trip has not been disclosed.

“I would like to look at the Earth from space. I would like to experience the opportunity to feel weightlessness,” Mr Maezawa said during a pre-flight news conference on Tuesday.

“And I also have a personal expectation: I’m curious how the space will change me, how I will change after this space flight.”

A company that organised the flight said Mr Maezawa compiled a list of 100 things to do in space after asking the public for ideas.

The astronauts prepare for launch
Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin, centre, and spaceflight participants Yusaku Maezawa, left, and Yozo Hirano, right, of Japan (Roscosmos Space Agency via AP)

The list includes “simple things about daily life to maybe some other fun activities, to more serious questions as well”, Space Adventures president Tom Shelley said.

“His intention is to try to share the experience of what it means to be in space with the general public,” Mr Shelley said earlier this year.

Mr Maezawa made his fortune in retail fashion, launching Japan’s largest online fashion mall, Zozotown. Forbes magazine estimated his net worth at two billion US dollars (£1.5 billion).

The tycoon has also booked a flyby around the moon aboard Elon Musk’s Starship, a trip tentatively scheduled for 2023. He will be joined on that trip by eight contest winners.